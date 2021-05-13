Altoona school emergency drill to restrict traffic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emergency Evacuation Drill will be held at Ebner Elementary School on Thursday, May 13 with preparations beginning at 1 p.m.

Beginning at 1:20 PM, Logan Township Emergency Services and Public Works Department personnel will be temporarily restricting traffic access to the immediate areas surrounding the school that involve student evacuation routes. Residents in the Ebner Elementary School area should expect traffic delays between 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.

AASD will be conducting this drill in collaboration with Logan Township Emergency Management, Logan Township Police Department, Logan Township United Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police and AASD Police Services.

This drill is being conducted as part of the Ebner Elementary Emergency Safe Schools Plan.

