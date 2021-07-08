Altoona School District to require clear backpacks

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At an Altoona Area School Board meeting in late June, a change was approved to the Student Code of Conduct for the 2021-2022 school year.

Starting in the fall, only clear backpacks, book bags and athletic bags will be permitted in the school for students in grades 6 through 12. The Altoona Area School District will be providing clear backpacks for purchase by parents and students once the school year begins.

Parents who wish to purchase a clear bag for their student prior to the school year can look toward the following list of online retails who carry the item:

Locally, a community member has begun accepting orders for custom designs of clear backpacks. Each bag will cost $20 and will be available by Aug. 1.

More information regarding backpack sales and guidelines will be announced closer to the start of the school year.