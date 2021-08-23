Altoona School District to hold meeting for health, safety plan

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District Board Directors will hold a special board meeting to review the health and safety plan for the upcoming school year.

The meeting will be held in the Altoona Area High School Science Commons, 1404 6th Ave., Altoona, Pa, Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

Prior registration for a seat must be made by calling 814-946-8206 by 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Identification will need to be shown to enter the building in order to confirm registration.

Anyone wishing to address the board must be a resident or taxpayer of the Altoona Area School District or representing a group in the community.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Altoona School District’s YouTube channel for those who cannot attend.