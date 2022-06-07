ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District will be helping feed school-age children during Summer break who are in need of a meal.

Anyone 18 years of age or younger including preschoolers can get a free lunch from the school district through their annual Summer Food Service Program. From June 13 through July 29, lunches will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Altoona Area Junior High School

Irving Elementary School

Washington & Jefferson Elementary School

Pleasant Valley Elementary Schools

Adults over 18 years of age who attend with their children can also buy a lunch for $3. All meals will contain protein, fruit, vegetables, bread and milk to follow USDA school lunch guidelines due to federal funding.

For more information, call (814) 946-8270.