ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Area School District and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are working together to emphasize safe driving as students are getting ready to return to classrooms.

The school district is asking for patience and cooperation from drivers as the school year starts. The district had a press conference on Wednesday, August 17 to discuss back-to-school bus and pedestrian safety.

“It’s gonna be a big change,” Dr. Charles Prijatelj, Altoona Area School District Superintendent said.

After remote and hybrid options for students last year, all students are returning to in-person on Wednesday, August 24.

The district says to expect delays on Wednesday from busses that are heading to school. Drivers are also asked to plan ahead for their delay commutes to work.

“We’ve got 4,000 kids on this campus. And we’ve got 3,300 kids spread throughout the eight elementary schools. It’s the first day for a lot of kids,” Prijatelj said.

The district has three requests for the community. Be prepared, be ready, and please be patient.

“We’re going to be a little slow these first couple of days. For many students, it’s their first time on a bus,” Tim Tokarsky, Student Transportation of American Altoona Terminal said.

The district says parents should be with their children to drop off and pick them up from kindergarten through third grade.

PennDOT also says that drivers need to look out for pedestrians and bus stops as school gets back in session.

“Students will be everywhere. People will be walking across streets. People will be getting on and off of busses,” Safety Press Officer for PennDOT, Monica Jones said.

They also highlighted that in a more Urban area like Altoona, the yellow busses aren’t the only ones drivers need to look out for. Amtran has many routes of their own for students, which means the same laws for stopping apply.

Title 75, Section 3345, Meeting or Overtaking School Bus, requires that drivers approaching a stopped school bus with the stop arm extended and red lights flashing shall stop at least 10 feet away from the school bus, whether approaching from behind or from the opposite direction.

The driver of a vehicle approaching an intersection at which a school bus is stopped shall stop his vehicle at that intersection until the flashing red signal lights are no longer actuated. If convicted, the penalties for this violation of this section include a $250.00 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension, and 5 points on the motorist’s driving record.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), “if physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.”

Troopers also encourage parents/caregivers to discuss these safety tips with their children:

When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic and line up at least five giant steps away from the curb or the roadway to wait for the bus.

Never run after the school bus if it has already left the bus stop.

Never push when getting on or off the school bus.

Always walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing so that the school bus driver can see you.

When the school bus is moving, always stay in your seat and never put your head, arms, or hands out of the window.

Never cross the street behind the school bus.

Never speak to strangers and never get into a car with a stranger.

If walking to school, wear bright-colored or reflective clothing and use crosswalks where available.

Whether your back-to-school routine includes riding the bus or avoiding school traffic it’s important to remain safe and cautious as the school year begins.