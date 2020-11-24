Altoona School Board votes for virtual learning until February

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School Board held a special voting meeting Tuesday night to discuss COVID-19 and the school attendance, model.
The school district administration voted to change their COVID-19 school re-opening plan and shift to full remote learning for grades Pre-K through 12 effective on December 1 through February 1, or until Blair County has two consecutive weeks when the disease transmission rate is below the substantial level.
The meeting can be found on the school district’s YouTube channel. Full details on the meeting’s agenda can be found by visiting go.boarddocs.com/pa/alto/Board.nsf/Public.