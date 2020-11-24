Altoona School Board votes for virtual learning until February

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Every once in a while, an artists’ hard work pays off, and sometimes, if you’re lucky, a masterpiece is born.

That’s exactly what happened for an award-winning author, David Morrell, who attended Penn State University. This is the story of the creation of "Rambo."

It’s a movie known by millions around the globe. Rambo is the man, the machine, the tough guy played by award-winning American-actor Sylvester Stallone.

Before the movie was ever created or thought of, you have to travel back to 1966 when David Morrell began to write his novel "First Blood," all while attending Penn State University.

“Penn State was a major change in my life, I spent four years there, it was extremely rewarding,” Morrell said.