ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is warning of a scam involving a man going door to door asking for money.

David Jermaine Hamlet. Provided by the Altoona Police Department.

Officers say David Hamlet is going to Altoona residents homes claiming to be raising funds for his children’s sports teams by selling cookie dough. However, he is reportedly stealing the money.

Hamlet was arrested in 2021 for the same scam, according to Altoona police. He was last reported to be in the area of the 3800 block of West Chestnut Avenue.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of this scam or sees Hamlet is asked to call police.