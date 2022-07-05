BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Salvation Army Church announced that they will be re-launching their Sunday evening community meals in person.

The in-person community meals return July 10. Doors open at 4:25 p.m., and meals will be served from 4:30 until 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend. This event takes place every Sunday night.

“We are a church centered around Christ, who exists to discover, disciple, serve and transform men and women to be who God has called them to be,” The Altoona Salvation Army Church wrote online. “Due to our call to be like Christ in every aspect of our life, we aim to holistically serve our community.”

The Salvation Army Programs are led by Salvation Army Officers. The officers are responsible to lead by assessing needs, delivering programs and directing ministries for the local community. For more information, visit salvationarmy.org.