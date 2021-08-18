Altoona salon hosts back to school free haircutting event

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)- Making Waves Hair Salon in Altoona will be hosting a free haircutting event Sunday to get kids ready to go back to school. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the team will give 20 to 30-minute dry haircuts for kids in grades K through 5.

This will be the third year the salon is holding the event for the community. The salon is partnered with Element Church in Altoona to give back to the community.

Each year, the team does roughly 65 haircuts during the four hours. They are looking to complete 75 for this year. Manager of Making Waves Hair Salon Amy Lechner says that the community is grateful for this event’s opportunity.

“They are so grateful and that it helped them out so much,” Lechner said. “Just able to have a nice haircut for their kids to go back to school. They were just really happy for it.”

Anyone who wants to have an appointment must schedule in advance with the salon. They will not be accepting any walk-ins during the event.