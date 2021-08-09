Altoona Royal Princess Ball makes dreams come true

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local kids were able to dress up as princesses and feel like royalty for the day, Sunday, Aug. 8 at the Royal Under the Sea Princess Ball in Altoona at the New UVA Club, hosted by Whimsical Parties.

The ballroom was transformed into a magical kingdom with over 200 princesses and subjects in attendance. Kids were encouraged to dress up as their favorite Disney Princess while enjoying food fit for Queen’s, all while dancing the night away on the ballroom floor.

“I’m really excited. I’ve been waiting a really long time,” one young girl dressed as Princess Jasmine said.

Also at the ball, guests were able to meet some of their favorite princesses.

“We love to see the little kids’ faces and reactions when they get to meet the characters. Not all people can go to Disney, so this gives them an experience at a lower cost so they can experience a princess ball,” the Owner of Whimsical Parties, Amanda Zawacki said.

The girls were also able to take a special surprise favor and craft.