Altoona Rotary Club donates support during COVID-19

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — During the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic, non-profit organizations have been stretched further than possibly ever before.

The Rotary Club of Altoona has recently made donations to a few of these organizations in the area to help them continue helping the communities they’re in while we’re still in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These worthy organizations are serving our community and this ‘Service Above Self’ attitude is the

foundation of Rotary. The Rotary Club of Altoona is proud to support them and Blair County,” said Rotary leaders.

The Club announced a $1,000 donation to The St. Vincent de Paul Food For Families who has continued serving people during this time while demand has increased. With many being laid-off, the food for families has been vital to the community.

The Blair Regional YMCA received $1,000 for scholarships for daycare and summer camp as parents are finding this year a bigger struggle with their finances and with childcare as the economy is slowly re-opening.

The United Way of Blair County also received $2,000 from the Rotary Club of Altoona. The donation will be to aid individuals and families who are experiencing income loss because of the pandemic.