ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fourteen local non-profit organizations received over $26,000 from the Altoona Rotary Club Tuesday from a fund raising event.
The Rotary Club held their annual Grapes For Good event earlier this year and donated the proceeds to the local organizations. Club President Traci Naugle presented checks to the following organizations Tuesday at the Blair County Convention Center.
- Gloria Gates Foundation
- Service Paws of Central PA
- Young Life Central Pennsylvania
- Center for Independent Living of South Central PA
- Fort Roberdeau
- Mountain Lion Backpack Program
- Altoona Community Theatre
- Victory Therapeutic Horsemanship
- We Care Foundation
- Blair Regional YMCA
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County
- Blair County Arts Foundation
- Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries
- Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art
The Grapes For Good event was organized by Rotarian Deb Dellaposta and her committee of members and has raised more than $100,000 for local organizations since its debut.