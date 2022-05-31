ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fourteen local non-profit organizations received over $26,000 from the Altoona Rotary Club Tuesday from a fund raising event.

The Rotary Club held their annual Grapes For Good event earlier this year and donated the proceeds to the local organizations. Club President Traci Naugle presented checks to the following organizations Tuesday at the Blair County Convention Center.

Altoona Rotary Club Chairperson Deb Dellaposta (Left) and President Traci Naugle (Right).

Gloria Gates Foundation

Service Paws of Central PA

Young Life Central Pennsylvania

Center for Independent Living of South Central PA

Fort Roberdeau

Mountain Lion Backpack Program

Altoona Community Theatre

Victory Therapeutic Horsemanship

We Care Foundation

Blair Regional YMCA

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County

Blair County Arts Foundation

Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries

Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art

The Grapes For Good event was organized by Rotarian Deb Dellaposta and her committee of members and has raised more than $100,000 for local organizations since its debut.