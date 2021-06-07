Altoona man jumps rooftops to avoid police over alleged stalking

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man, accused of stalking a woman, who led police on a foot chase across porch roofs on Beale Avenue is in custody.

Tylor Settle, 20, managed to slip past cops and get back into his apartment after he was talked down from a roof Friday morning, according to charges filed by Altoona police.

Altoona police were on the 2600 block of Beale Avenue Friday morning at about 9:30 a.m. to investigate allegations Settle had been stalking a woman. When he appeared in the alley as cops spoke to the woman, he ran off.

Officers ran after Settle, who said, “I didn’t do anything,” and at one point, an officer shot him with a Taser. Police noted only one of the Taser’s probes hit Settle and it had no effect, so he continued to run down Beale Avenue and then into 2510 Beale Avenue, which police knew to be his home.

As cops started setting up a perimeter, Settle was spotted jumping from that porch roof to the next-door house’s porch roof and then to the house next to that one.

He stayed on the roof for a long time, refusing to cooperate with cops until he was talked down by Sgt. Matthew Plummer.

Police said Settle admitted to stalking the woman and following her around for months while talking to police.

Settle came down off the roof by ladder and somehow eluded police again and got back into his home, where a family member then locked the door.

When police got into the home, Settle was sitting in the kitchen and tried to pull away from officers when they started to put him in handcuffs, according to the charges.

Settle was hit with pepper spray, which police noted had no effect, and it took about five officers to get control of him.

Settle was arraigned Friday afternoon by Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones and lodged in Blair County Prison in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. He is charged with misdemeanor counts of stalking, escape, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is slated for June 16 at Central Court.

Settle was out on bail and awaiting trial on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in late January where police said he stole a Cadillac and then led officers on chase while riding a bicycle. In that incident, he is accused of kicking an officer and suspected methamphetamine was found on him when he was arrested.