Altoona roadwork to begin through October

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a single lane closure on Pleasant Valley Boulevard from 13th Street to Hileman Street, beginning May 5.

The closure is part of an ongoing project to resurface 9.8 miles of Route 1001 (Plank Road) to the Route 764 interchange. Weathering depending, daylight and nighttime hours of operation are in place.

Throughout the work areas, flaggers will be controlling intersections and motorists should expect minor delays. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-October.