Altoona restaurant seating customers inside as normal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As counties move into the yellow phase, one restaurant in Blair County is already allowing customers inside the restaurant.

Bella Italia Pizza in Altoona opened their doors for customers Tuesday morning.

The owners of restaurant say that due to a lack of widespread COVID-19 activity in the county, they believe it’s safe to reopen.

“If people are responsible, I don’t see why we gotta stay closed. Hopefully other people will follow too,” said Antonio Serradella, co-owner of the Bella Italia Pizza.

According to the co-owner, many of their customers support the restaurant reopening, and he’s not concerned with fines.

We’re told they’re continuing to follow sanitary procedures as they reopen.