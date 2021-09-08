Altoona resident’s photo to be featured in Times Square

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona resident Hannah Scott will be featured in Times Square on Sept. 18 as part of an annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) video presentation.



The presentation is an hour long and will feature about 500 photographs of children, teens and adults with Down Syndrome across the United States, which aims to promote acceptance and inclusion in a very visible way.

Hannah was selected from over 2,100 submissions. The presentation will be livestreamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. ET.