Altoona Residents: Be aware of snow emergency routes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In anticipation of winter weather, Altoona Emergency Management is reminding residents to be aware of snow emergency routes.

A snow emergency has not been declared as of now, but being aware of snow routes in neighborhoods can help snowplows, according to emergency management. You can identify snow emergency routes by the rectangular red and white signs with black letters, pictured below:

Example of a snow emergency route sign

A snow emergency could go into effect if there is a large accumulation of snow, according to emergency management. If that happens, all parked vehicles will need to be removed from snow emergency routes. Businesses and residents are also being asked not to pile snow at intersections, roadways, or areas that may obstruct the view of motorists.

