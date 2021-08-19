Altoona resident knocks man unconscious with board, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say he beat a man unconscious with a board.

Thomas Strayer III, 31, was arrested Wednesday night after Altoona police responded to UPMC Altoona where the alleged victim was being treated for his injuries, including a cut to the back of his head that required 11 stitches, according to the charges.

The victim told police that the two engaged in a verbal argument at a friend’s home. After the fight, the victim went into the second-floor bathroom and when he left, Strayer began hitting him in the head with the board. The victim fell to the ground and Strayer continued hitting him, knocking him unconscious, according to police.

Strayer admitted there was a fight but denied using a board to beat the victim, police said.

Strayer faces felony aggravated assault and related charges and he is in Blair County Prison in lieu of $75,0000 cash bail.