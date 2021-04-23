Altoona receives $2 million for development projects

ALTOONA, Pa – (WTAJ) The city of Altoona received 2 million dollars between two grants that will go towards development projects.



70% of the money will be funneled into projects in middle to low-income areas of the city.

Much of the money will go towards repairing broken infrastructure and fixing sidewalks and curbs across the city.

David Butterbaugh, Vice Mayor for the city of Altoona said, “We are getting an allotment of $2 million for community development block grant money CDBG and that is through HUD.”

And because of these grants, the city of Altoona will be able to stretch taxpayer money to prioritize projects around the city.

$500,000 dollars will go towards projects in the Fairview Hills Family Development.

$300,000 for curbs and sidewalks on East Cherry Avenue.

And $200,000 for street reconstruction in low to moderate-income areas.

The Vice Mayor says anytime you have the opportunity to improve neighborhoods and improve property value it also helps to expand the tack space making it more attractive for non-Altoona residents to move into the city.

Butterbaugh said, “We have so many infrastructure needs in the city so this is a great opportunity to make headway in fixing that.”

The city must get approval from HUB by May 17th.

