Altoona Public Library officially opens youth room

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- After months of being closed, the Altoona Area Public Library officially opened its doors to the children’s room Tuesday.

Folks can now come to the library’s primary location on Sixth Ave and check out books for their enjoyment. Anyone can also enjoy a limited amount of programs and see the four pet ferrets.

While supplies last, children who check out books gets to take home a free book from the Scholastic Collection given to the library. Children Services Supervisor Kristy Wall says that the team is excited to have their home and workspace back.

“We have missed people so much. We have missed the books. We have missed having programs here,” Wall said. “Now, we were able to meet people over the summer at Lakemont Park and our space in the mall. But to be back in our own space has been such a blessing. We are so thrilled.”

Wall says that the locals are happy to have the children’s room officially opened again.

The library also updated their hours in both their Sixth Ave and downtown location. The Sixth Ave location will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Then, Wednesday and Friday are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The downtown Altoona Transportation Center location will be open Tuesday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.