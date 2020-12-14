Altoona Public Library flooded by water line break

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area Public Library suffered water damage Monday after a water line break flooded the building.

The Altoona Fire Department was reportedly on scene pumping water out of the building. Library Executive Director Jennifer Knisely told WTAJ-TV damage was being accessed but early indications are it is “catastrophic.” Altoona City Clerk Linda Rickens Schellhammer also reported that the water line break occurred on Altoona Area School District property.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ: