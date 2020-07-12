Altoona protesters calling for change in ruling of sexual assault case involving police officer, Tyrone woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A sexual assault case is lead protesters to call for a change in Downtown Altoona today.

This comes after a plea deal was made in an case that happened two years ago involving a police officer sexually assaulting an area woman.

Protesters say they plan on marching to the Office of State Representative Lou Schmidt, to demand mandatory sentencing.

Two years ago on June 25th, former Harrisburg police officer, Mitchell Moyer, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman from Tyrone.

As a part of a plea deal, he was charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent.

This past June, Moyer’s probation ended.

The people at this protest say his sentence was too light.

“This case started it. This case definitely sparked all of this happening and sparked our anger and sparked our concern for the legislation but after we started hearing stories from other people and talking. its more about just raising awareness,” said Sarah Manna, Sexual Assault Survivor and Volunteer Director for Progress for People of Color.

Protesters also put together a petition, asking that the law be changed to require a social worker to be present with police officers who are called to the scene of similar cases.

Some activists say they’ve been showing up at the courthouse daily to protest and write their messages in chalk, which they also plan to do on the way to the Office of Representative Lou Schmidt.

We spoke today to former Blair County District Attorney Rich Consiglio, who prosecuted the sexual assault case against Mitchell Moyer.

He said the victim worked with the prosecution the entire way through the case , nothing was done without plea deal and the proceeding.

She did not want to testify and she did not want the case to go to trial, she just wanted Moyer to be held accountable.

According to Consiglio, the charge Moyer pleaded to and the sentence he received, reflected what he did.

He added if this group wants the law changed, they need to talk to the legislature.