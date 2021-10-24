Blair County protesters advocate for freedom in multiple areas

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A group of people protested along 17th street in Altoona Saturday in regards to vaccine and masks mandates as well as Second Amendment ballot questions in the upcoming election.

The group organized the protest within three weeks using word of mouth, social media, flyers, and other communication. Around noon, they held their signs and megaphone to spread the word about their cause.

The ballot question asks whether Blair County citizens want to enter a Second Amendment sanctuary. That means if Blair County were to enter a sanctuary that no taxpayer resources shall be used to enforce legislation passed after November 2 that infringes one right to bear arms.

President of Blair County Second Amendment Coalition Bonita Shreve has been advocating for the cause for months. When standing outside, she was excited to see the amount of support from Blair County citizens.

“It’s super exciting because it just reaffirms that Blair County believes in their right to bear arms and American freedom,” Shreve said.

Another protester, Dee Platt, was there with her husband and son. She described that there were numerous honks and thumbs up from people while on the road making her feel good.

“It was a really good response from the community,” Platt said. “Like I said, everyone has been super positive by honking, waving, and cheering. A couple of people stopped in and asked how they could join in and help.”

The protestors plan to hold another rally next Saturday at noon.