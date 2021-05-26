Altoona projects to help stormwater concerns

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The city of Altoona has infrastructures that are in need of some updating, and money could be coming their way to help pay for these projects.

One of the big issues the city faces is stormwater concerns.

The city public works director, Nathan Kissel, said the past few years he’s seen an increase in severe rain events, and with the pipes throughout the city deteriorating, it is causing some problems.

Kissel said they are in need of slip lining as well as replacing inlets and drainage structures.

“Several areas throughout the city we’ve identified as areas that are in need of a storm sewer system, mansion park area, the garden heights area, and pleasant valley are all areas in desperate need of some new facilities,” Kissel said.

And with the city receiving the first half of their American rescue plan money, Kissel is hoping these projects will be funded.