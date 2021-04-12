Altoona projected to get 40 million for covid relief

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The city of Altoona is projected to get an estimated 40 million dollars for covid relief from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan.

Mayor of Altoona, Matt Pacifico, said the money will come in two waves, they will get half of it this year and the other half next year.

He adds it can be used for anything except funding and pensions and he thinks it’s important to start discussing what they’re going to use this relief money for.

“I think it would be wise to form a committee of internal and external stakeholders because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that most cities will probably never get again,” Mayor Pacifico said.

We’re told the money hasn’t been finalized yet.