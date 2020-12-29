Altoona Police warn against new phone scam

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Altoona police are putting out a warning against a new phone scam.

Sergeant Matt Plummer with the department says scammers are calling people asking them to donate money which will help their local police department offset those who may be trying to defund police.

“Basically, the message we’re trying to put out there is the police department is never going to make outbound phone calls to request donations from anyone,” Plummer explained.

Plummer also said scammers will offer three levels of donations at $25, $50 and $125, with the calls likely coming from outside Pennsylvania