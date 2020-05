ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police are warning residents about a new phone scam.

The callers are using the names of past and present officers of the department and asking for money.

APD reminds you that they will not call you asking for donations, money because there is a warrant out for your arrest, or bail money for a family member.

They advise you simply hang up and do not offer any personal information.