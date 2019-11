ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police department took to Facebook to announce that a dog was reunited with her owner on Thanksgiving using a donated chip reader.

WTAJ learned about this device back in September.

This universal microchip scanner tells the police what type of microchip the pet has and the animal’s registration code.