Altoona Police taking extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders in Blair County are continuing to follow safety measure when responding to calls.

Officers at the Altoona Police Department have their temperature taken every morning at roll call.

They also have hand sanitzier in their cars, N95 masks, and limiting the amount of people in offices and rooms at their station.

“We have the proper gear to protect us when we go into these homes, but we are not the front line, the nurses and doctors are obviously the front line, and then I’d say next to that are the grocery store employees,” Altoona Police Sgt. Matt Plummer said.

Officers have to clean the inside and outside of their cars with disinfecting wipes before their shifts begin.

If an officer has a temperature of 100.4 or higher, they are sent home and have to use a paid time off.