ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a runaway 16-year-old.

According to police, 16-year-old Chayton Waters is listed as a runaway. He was reported as a runaway on October 2.

Police believe Waters may be in the Philadelphia area. They say he sent text messages to his parents refusing to come home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Altoona police at 814-949-2490.