UPDATE: Altoona police identify vandal suspects

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police took to social media to try and identify various suspects who broke into and caused damage to the Graystone Grande Palazzo over the past week.

Video shows the suspects outside and inside of the building. Police state the building was broken into early in the morning on Friday, January 24, and was broken into again Monday night around 9 p.m.

Through social media and news sources, Altoona Police were able to identify the suspects. Security video has been removed due to at least one suspect being a minor.