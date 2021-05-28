Altoona police search for teen runaway

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police are searching for a teen that reportedly ran away and was last seen on May 26.

Lexis Warwick, 16, is believed to have left her home at an unknown time on Wednesday, May 16. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time.

Lexis is described as being 5’01” and 135 pounds with shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lexis is asked to call the Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2490.