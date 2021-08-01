Altoona police search for runaway teen

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police need your help to locate a runaway 16-year-old who was last seen at her home.

Kaylee Ulrich, APD Facebook

16-year-old Kaylee Ulrich has been listed as a runaway through the Altoona Police Department. She is described as being 4 foot 9 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds.

Kaylee reportedly left her residence on the night of July 28 and hasn’t been seen since. It’s unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time.

HOW TO CONTACT

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kaylee, you’re asked to call the Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2490.