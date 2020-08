ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police are searching for 15-year-old runaway, Kaylee Ulrich who was last seen on Saturday, August 8.

Altoona Police say that Kaylee was last seen Saturday night when she stayed at a friend’s house. Kaylee did not return home.

The last known clothing she was wearing is a white jacket, ripped blue jeans, and white VANS shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaylee Ulrich is asked to call the Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2489.