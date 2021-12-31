Altoona police search for men wanted on trafficking, rape, other charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for three men after investigating several reported sexual assaults, two of the five men are currently sitting behind bars in Pennsylvania.

During the investigation, police say they discovered that most of the sexual assaults were connected. Detectives learned that these suspects were mainly targeting female victims with drug addictions. Using and providing drugs to take advantage of the victims and forcing them into sexual acts or assaulting them while they were unresponsive.

Altoona Police Department currently holds multiple felony warrants for the following individuals:

1. Donald “The Rev” Dargan, 59, Last known address is in Lily, but said to frequent Altoona.

2. Sean Atkins, 49, Last known address 1100, 13th Ave. Altoona

3. Derrick “Tat” McNeal, 51, currently incarcerated in SCI Smithfield

4. Quincy “Q” Wilson, 44, Last known address 601 1/2 6th Ave. Altoona

5. Tony “B-more” Ross, 45, currently housed in the Luzerne County Prison

The warrants include charges of trafficking in individuals, rape, possession with intent to deliver, and other associated crimes.

According to the release, Altoona Police Department Criminal Investigations Division also discovered evidence leading to charges of drug delivery resulting in death on Donald Dargan, stemming from a fatal drug overdose of a 38-year-old female in January 2021.

At this time, it is believed that there are multiple other victims who have yet to be located. If you have been victimized or have information on other potential victims or suspects, please contact Detective Heuston directly at 814-949-2517.

Officers have been searching for Dargan, Atkins and Wilson to take them into custody. If you have information on their whereabouts please contact the Altoona Police Department or dial 911.