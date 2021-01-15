Altoona police search for cookie dough scammer

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police department is warning residents of a door to door cookie dough scam that has been happening.

The suspect, pictured above, has identified himself as “David” and says he’s selling cookie dough to send his daughter on a school-related trip. Police report that if someone doesn’t want to buy cookie dough, he asks for a $10 donation.

If anyone sees the pictured suspect, please call 911 immediately so that officers may respond to identify him. If you fell victim to this scam, please contact Detective Dey at 814-949-2519. Police say you can leave a message if Det. Dey is out of the office.

