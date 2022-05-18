ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Altoona police are searching for a burglary suspect that broke into a shop late night on May 17.

According to police, at 11:53 p.m. the pictured suspect used a large rock to break the glass of the front door at Unique Tobacco & Convenience at 320 Howard Ave, formerly home to a FeFi’s. The unknown suspect stole various vaping devices and CBD products before making off down Howard Avenue towards 3rd Street.

Surveillance Photo (Altoona Police Department)

Police said that the suspect appears to be a white male, approximately 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet, medium build and wearing the pictured clothing.

If anyone recognizes the clothing that the suspect is wearing to possibly identify him, you’re asked to call APD or send a message to them on their Facebook page by clicking here.