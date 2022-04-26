ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for an Altoona man who allegedly pistol-whipped a man and pointed a gun at his face on April 23.

CHARLES MOBLEY

Charles Mobley, 33, also known as “Zaheer Shareef” allegedly pistol-whipped the man 20-30 times. The man who was struck told police Mobley pulled the trigger three times, but the gun did not fire. Mobley faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and other related charges.

Earlier in the year, Mobley and the victim got into an argument when Mobley allegedly damaged a TV. The victim told Mobley he wanted to “kick his face in,” according to the charges filed. Mobley was initially invited to a birthday party at a home on Fourth Avenue to “break the ice” with the victim after the previous conflict. Other people at the party said they did not want Mobley there, so he was asked not to attend.

Mobley drove up to an alleyway behind the residence and found the victim standing outside. Mobley allegedly punched him several times in the head and hit him 20-30 times in the head with a pistol. The victim told police that while this was happening Mobley said “You know who I am, I’m a killer.”

Mobley then put the gun in front of the victim’s face and pulled the trigger three times but the pistol did not fire and the magazine fell out and onto the ground, according to the victim’s statement. The victim said Mobley took his phone and car keys before leaving the scene.

The victim was transported to UPMC Altoona for head injuries, bleeding from the ear and swelling to the left side of his face. Mobley was convicted and sentenced for third-degree murder in 2009. He was sentenced to 10-20 years in state prison, according to court records.

Anyone with information should call 911 or send a private message to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page.