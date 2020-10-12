Altoona Police search for armed robbery suspect

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police are investigating an armed robbery of the Dollar General near Mansion Park on Sunday night.

Police report that just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, a black man entered the store on 6th Avenue and showed a handgun before demanding money. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money from the store.

The suspect is described as a black male with a think build. He’s roughly 5 foot and 6 or 7 inches tall. It’s reported he was approximately 30 years old. He was wearing a gray hoodie with a black hood, gray sweatpants, black shoes, and a blue medical mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2489.