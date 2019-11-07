Altoona police respond to bizarre robbery, shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police responded to a call of a shooting Wednesday, November 6, 2019, that left one man in the hospital for what turned out to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, police watched footage from a camera at the Concordia Club. They report that the footage did not match up to what they were told about a car driving up to two men and shooting Draven Bush.

After talking to Bush’s friend who he met up with before he was shot, police discovered that Bush had shot himself.

Bush and Nick Odellick reportedly got a ride from a friend, Bri Seville, who had met a gentleman from out of town. When they were dropped off near 9th street and 2nd avenue in the city, they allegedly robbed Seville and the man.

Shortly after, Bush met up with a friend and told him that Seville was supposed to meet the man and get paid to have sex with him, but they decided to just rob him instead.

The witness told police that the two began to run from the area when he heard gunshots and thought they were being shot at. He claimed that Bush yelled out “Bro I’m hit!”

He helped Bush to an apartment on 2nd Ave where his child’s grandmother lived. A man on the 1st floor told them to call the police before shutting the door on them.

The man also told police that he had taken the gun to the back alley and hid it next to a blue recycling bin, which was the same spot police had already found the gun.

Police have not arrested Bush who is in the hospital. They report they are searching for Odellick. Seville is reportedly looking at possible prostitution charges at the least.