TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- With the stay-at-home order in place and the need for social distancing, people can’t show their appreciation like they want to whether it’s a high five or even a hug. The owners of The Brew in Tyrone thought maybe people can say thank you with a cup of coffee.

While most folks are working from home, others are still out in the community trying to keep everyone safe.