Altoona Police: Man jailed after asking teen for sexually explicit videos, photos

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is in jail after allegedly asking a teen girl for sexually explicit videos of herself and she gave the screenshots to police.

James Richards III is accused of soliciting videos from the 17-year-old girl via messages online back in August, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. According to the complaint, Richards said he heard the girl might have video of herself and proceeded to hunt her down on social media.

The girl took screenshots of the conversation and showed them to police.

Richards claimed during questioning by police Oct. 19 that he did chat with the girl but claimed parts of the conversation were not typed by him and suggested she hacked his account, or a coworker may have done it. He then reportedly told police that his phone was password protected and didn’t have an answer as to how a co-worker may have sent the messages.

Richards was arrested Tuesday night on three felony charges and lodged in Blair County Prison in lieu of $35,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.