Altoona Police make arrest in Salvation Army assault

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police have made an arrest in the Salvation Army assault that was caught on security cameras earlier this week.

It happened a the Salvation Army center on 7th avenue when police said Julio Sanchez went into the building looking to talk to the other man. It’s reported that Sanchez asked the man to keep away from his girlfriend, then he punched him.

The argument continued outside where Sanchez used a box cutter he had in his pocket and cut the man on the arm and above the eye.

Sanchez then took off in his white Dodge Ram.

Police apprehended Sanchez earlier today, Friday, August 23, 2019.