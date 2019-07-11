Missing Altoona teen has been located

UPDATE: 7/11/19: 5:17 p.m. – The Altoona Police Department has confirmed that the missing teen has been located.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is attempting to locate Alexis Potter, 17.

She was last seen on July 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.

Alexis is 5 foot 4 inches and 120 lbs with brown hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

She is believed to be in Altoona, Duncansville, or Hollidaysburg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexis is asked to contact the Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2490.