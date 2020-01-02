Altoona Police look to identify vandalism suspects

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 4:20 p.m. on December 29, three juveniles vandalized 40 locations in the city of Altoona.

They range from Lloyd Street to 9th Street and Lexington Ave to Cherry Ave.

The suspects spray painted everything from houses, cars, garages, fences, etc.

Altoona Police are asking residents of this area who have home surveillance systems to check their camera footage during this date and time.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Tardive at 814-949-2524 or send a private message to their Facebook Page.