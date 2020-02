ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is attempting to identify a person that allegedly stole a lost wallet from an AMTRAN bus on January 20, 2020.

Police say the wallet fell from the pocket of an elderly man and contained $1250 in cash and other personal items.

The suspect was dropped off near Super 8 Motel on Fairway Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Altoona Police Department.