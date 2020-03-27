Altoona Police led on 22 mile chase, catch suspect in Claysburg

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car chase leads Altoona police all the way to Claysburg.

Timothy Gaumer refused to stop for police after being told to pull over.

A female passenger in Gaumer’s car texted police, stating she told Gaumer to pull over, but refused. Police followed the driver for 22 miles down I-99 before the pursuit ended in Claysburg.

After taken into custody it was revealed that Gaumer was wanted in Virginia for fabrication of methamphetamine, and the car belonged to a family member in Claysburg.

Gaumer is charged with fleeing from police and unlawful restraint.