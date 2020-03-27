1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Lakemont Church of God Sunset West of Pleasant Gap

Altoona Police led on 22 mile chase, catch suspect in Claysburg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car chase leads Altoona police all the way to Claysburg.

Timothy Gaumer refused to stop for police after being told to pull over.

A female passenger in Gaumer’s car texted police, stating she told Gaumer to pull over, but refused. Police followed the driver for 22 miles down I-99 before the pursuit ended in Claysburg.

After taken into custody it was revealed that Gaumer was wanted in Virginia for fabrication of methamphetamine, and the car belonged to a family member in Claysburg.

Gaumer is charged with fleeing from police and unlawful restraint.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss