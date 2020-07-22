Altoona police investigating two separate home shootings

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating two separate incidents of homes being shot early Saturday morning.

Police said the first home was struck around 12:10 a.m. in the 500 block of North Sixth Street.

We’re told the resident woke up to the gunshot and found that a bullet went through the rear door of her home and into her refrigerator in her kitchen.

Police said a neighbor heard an argument shortly before the gunshot.

Police recovered a .45 caliber casing on the 500 block of North Fifth Avenue.

The second shooting was in the 800 block of Millville Road around 4 a.m.

Police said the resident woke up, found plaster on her floor, and saw a bullet hole in her bedroom wall.

Police located a 9 mm casing at 31st Street and Broad Avenue, which is more than 100 yards away from the home.

No one was injured in either incident. Police said they do not believe the two incident are connected.

“We don’t believe the homes were targeted. In both incidents, it appears the homes were struck by stray bullets from separate incidents,” Altoona Police Sergeant Matthew Plummer said.

Anyone with information or video of either shooting are asked to call police.