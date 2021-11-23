Altoona police investigating a report of shots fired

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Early Sunday morning, there was a report of multiple gunshots fired near a basketball court in Altoona.

The Altoona Police Department announced Tuesday they are investigating the incident, noting that there were no reported injuries or any property damage. However, they did find shell casings near the Booker T. Washington outdoor basketball court along the 1200 block of 19th Street.

Anyone in the surrounding area with outdoor surveillance should look for any suspicious activity around 3:45 a.m. Nov. 21, specifically a gray/silver vehicle fleeing the area and/or a male suspect fleeing on foot.

Information can be reported to police can be privately messaged to the department on Facebook or by calling them at 814-949-2492.