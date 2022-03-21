ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on March 19.

The shooting happened at 9 p.m. near the intersection of Seventh Street and Third Avenue. Several gunshots were fired from a vehicle during an argument between two separate parties, according to police. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle reportedly fled on Seventh Street towards Sixth Avenue. Anyone with additional information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to send a private message to the police department’s Facebook page.